Arrest Made in Cold Case Murders of 2 Women in Kansas — and Police Think Suspect 'Likely' Killed More

Gary Dion Davis, 52, is accused in the 1996 death of Pearl Davis and the 1998 death of Christina King in Kansas City, Kan.

Kansas City Police (2) Pearl Davis; Christina King

A truck driver was arrested this week after authorities allege DNA evidence has linked him to the murders of two women in Kansas more than two decades ago.

Gary Dion Davis, 52, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1996 death of Pearl Davis and 1998 death of Christina King in Kansas City, Kan., Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced at a press conference Wednesday, per ABC News, KCTV, and the Kansas City Star.

The district attorney said that the body of Pearl, who also went by the name Sameemah Musawwir, was discovered in a Kansas City home on Nov. 22, 1996, per the outlets. King was found dead nearly two years later on Dec. 25, 1998, behind an abandoned building in the city.

While authorities did not reveal how the women died, an autopsy reportedly determined they died by homicide. Investigators sent evidence from each crime scene to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, but nothing led to an arrest in the cases — until now.

A newly formed cold case unit in the Kansas City Police Department revisited the homicides and investigators were able to allegedly connect Davis to both of the women’s murders through his DNA profile.

“There is no statute of limitations for murder, which allowed us to pursue these cases,” D.A. Dupree told reporters, per KCTV. “These charges demonstrate justice is possible no matter how much time has elapsed.”

Officials reportedly said that Davis was working as a truck driver at the time of the slayings and that he’s possibly connected to other murders.

“We’ve reached out to other agencies, going through their cold cases. ... But, in my experience, based on him killing two women, most likely he’s killed more,”Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman said at the press conference, per the Kansas City Star.

The chief also said that Davis "went on with his life as if nothing happened" after allegedly killing the two women. He added that there’s no clear connection between the suspect and victims at this time.

Davis is being held in the Wyandotte County jail on a $500,000 bond, per the news outlets. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.



If convicted of the murder charges, officials said he faces up to life in prison.



