Arrest made in ‘cold-blooded’ execution outside of Columbia nightclub, sheriff says

A recent murder outside a Columbia nightclub was described as “one of the most vicious and cold blooded I’ve seen in my career” by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott as he announced, on Friday morning announced the arrest of Mikal Keller for the parking lot “execution.”

Ricardo Tucker, 34, was shot repeatedly and killed outside of Club Rose Gold on Broad River Road on Nov. 16.

Keller, who is not from Columbia, is also wanted on a murder charge connected to a home invasion in Maryland. While a motive remains unclear, Lott described the murder unambiguously as a targeted slaying.

“He was (in Columbia) to commit a murder, and that’s what he did,” Lott said.

On CCTV footage shared by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Tucker can be seen walking through the parking lot of Club Rose Gold when the door of a silver sedan swings open. In one motion, the driver steps out of the car and shoots Tucker four times. Almost casually, the driver then walks over to Tucker’s prone body, fires twice more and drives away.

Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Keller, 36, was arrested Thursday morning by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Team. He was found in an apartment with an assault-style rifle and a pistol, Lott said.

Keller has been charged with murder and was being held Friday at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County. Bond has not been set yet in this case.

Club Rose Gold was formerly known as the Black Pearl before it was permanently shut following a shooting in 2017.

“The club had nothing to do with it,” Lott said. “That’s where the killer set his trap. ... It could’ve been anywhere.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.