Arrest made in Citrus Heights fatal shooting; victim chased after killing man in nearby park

Citrus Heights police on Wednesday announced the arrest of man accused of chasing down and fatally shooting a gunman after he had just shot another man to death in a nearby park in Fair Oaks.

Jose Maldonado, 39, on Wednesday turned himself in at the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of 41-year-old Jerzain Trenado Orozco, according to a news release from the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Investigators have determined Orozco shot and killed 29-year-old Felix Maldonado Garcia of Citrus Heights at nearby Fair Oaks Park moments before Orozco was chased and gunned down himself. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office last week incorrectly identified Maldonado Garcia as a 30-year-old man named Jesus Mejia Cruz.

The first shooting was reported by several 911 callers at the park at 11549 Fair Oaks Boulevard, just west of the Sacramento Public Library Fair Oaks branch. A group of men were gathered at the park when gunshots were fired.

A man, now identified as Orozco, walked up to the group, pulled out a gun and fired, targeting Maldonado Garcia, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann has said. Maldonado Garcia was later pronounced dead at the park. Grassmann said Orozco then ran through the park, heading north across Madison Avenue.

Detectives on Monday night April 18, 2022, were investigating the shooting deaths of two men after a victim was gunned down at Fair Oaks Park and the suspected gunman was chased down and killed in Citrus Heights, California.

The second shooting that killed Orozco occurred in front of a housing complex on Madison Avenue near Ventana Place in Citrus Heights. Police said a suspect, later identified as Jose Maldonado, chased down Orozco and shot him multiple times. Orozco died later at a hospital.

Over the past week, Citrus Heights police detectives collected evidence, spoke to witnesses and reviewed forensic evidence that led them to identify Jose Maldonado as the remaining shooting suspect and obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Citrus Heights police spokesman Lt. Jason Baldwin has said this was not a random shooting, and the people involved knew each other. But police officials have not said how they knew each other or what they believe is the motive behind the shooting.

Grassmann has said the Sheriff’s Office has no indication that anyone other than Orozco was responsible for the shooting at the park.

Detectives asked anyone with information relevant to this homicide investigation to call Citrus Heights police at 916-727-5500.