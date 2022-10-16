Arrest made in California serial killings: The suspect, the victims, the timeline

John Bacon, Jeanine Santucci and Aaron Leathley, USA TODAY
·3 min read

STOCKTON, Calif. – The arrest of a local man in the series of shootings that left six people dead and one wounded has raised as many questions as it has answered in this Central Valley city of 300,000 people.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on multiple murder counts and other charges. Police said they received tips from the public that led them to Brownlee, whose alleged killing spree began 18 months ago in Oakland, 75 miles west of Stockton. Less than a week later, a woman was shot in Stockton and survived.

Fifteen months later came the first of five fatal shootings in Stockton over a span of less than three months. Four of the victims were walking when they were shot; one was sitting in a parked car.

“We have no reason why the pistol went dormant" for more than a year, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said. He also revealed no motive for the shootings.

Tip led to arrest

Investigators relying on a tip from a local resident were following his car at 2 a.m. Saturday when they pulled the suspect over, concerned he might be poised to kill again.

"He was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting," McFadden said. "We are sure we stopped another killing."

He said the suspect was wearing dark clothing, a mask and was armed with a handgun. Police have linked the seven shootings using ballistics and video evidence, and authorities had been searching for a man clad in black who was caught on video at several of the crime scenes in Stockton.

Who is Wesley Brownlee?

Brownlee lived near the locations of the Stockton shootings, the police chief said A defendant by the same name faced a felony case in 2017, infractions in 2021 and 2022, and a DUI case in 2009, San Joaquin County Superior Court records show.

Brownlee was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest, officials said. It is unknown if the firearm was registered under his name or stolen. Five of the seven victims are Latino men and four of the victims were experiencing homelessness. McFadden, however, said the killings don't appear to be hate crimes.

Brownlee has lived in other cities in addition to Stockton, he said, and has a criminal history elsewhere.

Timeline shows gap between second and third shootings

April 10, 2021: Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, was shot multiple times in Oakland at about 4:15 a.m.

April 16, 2021: Natasha LaTour, 46, the lone survivor, said she was in her tent in Stockton at about 3 a.m. when she heard someone creating a disturbance. She went out and was shot multiple times by a man she said was wearing dark clothes, a hood and a protective face mask. He never said a word, LaTour told police.

July 8, 2022: Paul Yaw, 35, was killed at a park. His mother, Greta Bogrow, of Texas, told NBC News her son had been homeless for about five years.

Aug. 11, 2022: Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, was a father and married for 12 years to Analydia Lopez, who told KCRA-TV that she was devastated by the slaying.

“A part of me died with him that day,” Lopez said. “It’s been hard. It’s been really, really hard.”

Aug. 30. 2022: Stockton native Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, was found fatally shot inside his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sept. 21, 2022: Juan Cruz, 52, was fatally shot in his car at an apartment complex.

Sept. 27, 2022: Lawrence “Lorenzo” Lopez Sr., 54, was shot in a residential areas just north of downtown. His brother, Jerry, said Lorenzo was a father of six children ages 16 to 38. Jerry Lopez told NBC News his older brother worked as an independent contractor and had fallen into homelessness.

Oct. 3, 2022: Police announce that an unidentified person of interest recorded on grainy security video could be a suspect or a witness.

Oct. 15, 2022: Police stop the vehicle Brownlee is driving and take him into custody

Contributing: Angelaydet Rocha, The Stockton Record; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arrest made in California serial killings. A timeline of what we know.

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • Samsonov solid in place of injured Murray, Holl scores winner as Leafs down Sens 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs envisioned a two-headed goaltending tandem to start this season following a summer of change. With his partner already sidelined, Ilya Samonsov has an early opportunity to stake his claim to Toronto's crease. The netminder made 26 saves and Justin Holl scored the winner with 1:55 left in regulation Saturday as the Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former team before leaving the mo

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.