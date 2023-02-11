Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain

Laura Parnaby and Ellie Ng, PA
·2 min read

One person has been arrested amid a far-right protest outside Tate Britain, which has been hosting a drag queen story-telling event for children.

The Metropolitan Police said the person was arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the central London art gallery on Saturday.

Around 30 far-right protesters clashed with similar numbers of counter-protesters who appeared in support of the story-telling.

Protesters outside the Tate Britain, which was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK
Protesters outside the Tate Britain, which was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK (James Manning/PA)

No injuries have been reported and officers remained at the scene until the protest finished just after 3pm.

The Tate was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on Saturday, with tales told by author Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.

Writing on Twitter, the drag queen said the day had been “proper emotional”, adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and “caused a disruption” in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings.

Aida tweeted: “5 haters made it into the Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to Drag Story Hour UK… They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!!”

The drag queen had been staging three story-telling sessions on Saturday, at 11am, noon and 2pm.

It is understood the protest group is led by far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative, while counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism also appeared in support of the story-telling.

Right-wing demonstrators held signs reading: “No drag for kids!” and “Leave our kids alone!”

Signs from the second group read: “Don’t let the far right divide us” and “Trans rights now.”

Tate Britain said none of its events were disrupted by the protest.

A spokesman for the gallery said: “Police attended a disturbance outside Tate Britain this morning.

“The gallery has remained open to visitors throughout the day and all events went ahead as planned.”

