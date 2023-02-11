Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain

One person has been arrested amid a protest outside Tate Britain, which was hosting a drag queen story-telling event for children.

The Metropolitan Police said one person has been arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the central London art gallery.

No injuries have been reported and officers remain at the scene, the force said.

5 haters made it into the @Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to @DragStoryHourUK!!! WOOP!! They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/rd6yrMWBtw — Aida H Dee The Storytime Drag Queen (@AidaHDeeDrag) February 11, 2023

The Tate was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on Saturday, with tales told by Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.

Writing on Twitter, the drag queen said the day had been “proper emotional”, adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and “caused a disruption” in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings.

Aida tweeted: “5 haters made it into the Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to Drag Story Hour UK… They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!!”

Aida had been staging three story-telling sessions on Saturday, at 11am, noon and 2pm.