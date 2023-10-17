Arrest made after $25K in jewelry stolen from Tecumseh home this summer, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say they've made an arrest after a summertime jewelry theft in Tecumseh.
According to the OPP, a home on Lesperance Road was broken into around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Police say the accused knocked on the front door and when no one answered they gained access by damaging a back door.
Once inside, it's alleged they took off with more than $25,000 in jewelry.
A 41-year-old from Windsor has been charged following an arrest late last week.