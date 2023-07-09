Arrest as knifeman goes on rampage in refugee hotel in Surrey



A knifeman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a horrific rampage at a hotel being used to house refugees overlooking the River Thames.

Surrey Police said the double stabbing began at a hotel on Portsmouth Road in Long Ditton with a second victim knifed by a nearby BMW garage in Surbiton on Sunday afternoon.

One local told The Standard: “The man was on a mad one inside the hotel. It’s a hotel full of Afghan refugees. It’s usually pretty peaceful around there but there is now a big police presence.”

Videos taken on social media show an air ambulance attempting to land in a nearby park with dozens of police officers and paramedics swarming the scene.

The arrested man remains in police custody, Surrey Police said.



A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed around 1.45pm this afternoon (9 July).

“They have both been taken to hospital following the incident. One person is believed to have been assaulted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Portsmouth Road while the other man was attacked at the BMW garage next door.

“While we appreciate that this may be extremely concerning, we would like to reassure you that we believe this was an isolated incident. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and remains ongoing.



“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information which could assist our enquiries, to come forward quoting reference PR/SYP-20230709-0431.”

The Crowne Plaza Hotel overlooks The Thames and is close to attractions like Hampton Court and Chessington World of Adventures. The “modern riverside hotel” in suburban Kingston boasts meeting facilities, a restaurant and a fitness centre.

The Crowne Plaza Hotel has been approached for comment.