Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Array Technologies, Inc.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Array”) (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-300-8521 (domestic) or (412)-317-6026 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (844)-512-2921, or for international callers, (412)-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10171957. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 22, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Array Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

505-437-0010

investors@arraytechinc.com



