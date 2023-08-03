'When it arraigns, we pour': Donald Trump's 2020 election arraignment sparks drink, food specials in Washington

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Washington on Thursday for his arraignment on charges of trying to steal the 2020 election.

And Washington locals didn’t miss the opportunity to mark the former president’s return to the nation’s capital, including with drink specials.

Fight Club, a restaurant in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, shared that it's offering three drinks referencing Trump's indictment. That includes one named “3rd Times the Charge,” named because Trump’s most recent case marks his third indictment this year.

Another drink at the Washington restaurant referenced Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is most likely the first of the unidentified co-conspirators listed in the 45-page indictment against Trump.

Midlands Beer Garden in Washington’s Park View neighborhood was promoting an “When it arraigns we pour” special, including $5 pilsners on the day of the arraignment.

It’s not the first time the beer garden has offered the deal. It also announced a “When it arraigns, we pour $5 drafts,” deal in April, Washingtonian reported. The offer came after the former president was indicted in a New York state case tied to hush money payments.

Sticky fingers, a vegan diner, bakery and bar in Washington, also offered a peach slushy and peach brown sugar cupcake that referenced Trump’s comments on what is now known as the “Access Hollywood” tape.

Politically themed drinks and deals are common at restaurants and bars in the nation’s capitol, offering specials for key election nights, hearings and even government shutdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump's 2020 election arraignment fuels DC drink specials