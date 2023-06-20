Arraez goes 5 for 5 as the Marlins blank the Blue Jays 11-0

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez went 5 for 5 again to raise his batting average to .400, and Jorge Soler homered as the streaking Miami Marlins routed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Monday night.

Jon Berti had three hits and Jesús Sánchez doubled twice for the Marlins, who finished with a season-high 19 hits and won their fifth straight. Arraez’s fifth single, a line drive to left field with the base loaded, scored two and highlighted a five-run seventh.

Bo Bichette had two hits for the Blue Jays, shut out for the first time this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing threw four scoreless innings in a bullpen game for Miami. Hoeing allowed three hits and struck out a career-high five. Huascar Brazobán (1-1) followed and got the next six outs. He gave up one single.

Blue Jays starter José Berríos (7-5) was lifted after the fourth. The right-hander permitted five runs and eight hits in his shortest outing of the season. He walked one and struck out four.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer in a five-run, seventh inning that lifted Detroit over Kansas and sent the Royals to their 12th loss in 13 games.

Miguel Cabrera singled and Jonathan Schoop doubled, chasing Royals starter Jordan Lyles in the seventh. Jake Rogers hit a two-run single off Taylor Clarke (1-1) that cut the deficit to 4-3, and Carpenter hit a two-out line drive down the right-field line for his sixth homer this season.

Tyler Alexander (2-1) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

CARDINALS 8, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Donovan and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and St. Louis rallied from an early deficit to beat Washington in a Juneteenth matinee.

Donovan’s three-run shot to right-center off Josiah Gray (4-6) tied the game 5-all, and Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead to stay when he lined a hanging curveball from Gray over the wall in left. Gray allowed a season-worst six runs in five innings.

Jack Flaherty (4-5) gave up six runs for the second consecutive start but won for the first time since May 15.

Génesis Cabrera got the final two outs in the seventh, Giovanny Gallegos worked the eighth and Jordan Hicks got three outs for his third save in three days while a big contingent of Cardinals fans stood and cheered behind their dugout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press