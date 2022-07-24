Arraez, Correa lead Twins to 8-4 win over Tigers

  • Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) and shortstop Carlos Correa react after their team's win in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) and shortstop Carlos Correa react after their team's win in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) greets teammates after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) greets teammates after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jovani Moran throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jovani Moran throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Fans watch as the Miggy Milestone sign changes after Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera's single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Fans watch as the Miggy Milestone sign changes after Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera's single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez scores on a single by designated hitter Miguel Cabrera during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez scores on a single by designated hitter Miguel Cabrera during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera connects for a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera connects for a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading average to .342, Carlos Correa homered and the Minnesota Twins scored six late runs to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Saturday night for just their fourth win in 12 games.

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera had a run-scoring single in a three-run eighth and with 1,839 RBIs passed Ted Williams on the career list and tied Al Simmons for 13th place.

Joe Ryan (7-3) gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings for the AL Central leaders, striking out seven and walking one. He is 2-0 in six starts since a June 14 loss at Seattle.

Detroit has lost 10 of 12 and dropped a season-worst 19 games under .500 at 38-57.

Michael Pineda (2-7) lost his third straight start, allowing two runs and four hits in three innings. He threw 55 pitches and left with right triceps tightness.

Max Kepler's first-inning sacrifice fly and Correa's 12th homer this season built a 2-0 lead in the third.

Javier Báez's RBI single cut the deficit in the sixth, but the Twins opened a 5-1 in the seventh after loading the bases when Alex Kiriloff singled against the shift. José Miranda singled off third baseman Jeimar Candelario's glove and Candelario misplayed Kyle Garlick's grounder for an error.

Gio Urshela hit a sacrifice fly and Luis Arraez added a two-run single off Joe Jiménez. Correa was denied another homer by Akil Baddoo's leaping catch at the left-field wall.

Gilberto Celestino hit a slow roller with the bases loaded in the eighth, and catcher Tucker Barnhart dropped second baseman Jonathan Schoop's throw for a run-scoring error.

Urshela followed with an RBI single, and Gary Sánchez hit into a run-scoring forceout.

BIG CROWD

The game drew 34,205 fans, the third-largest of the season for the Tigers, behind their April 8 opener and April 23 — when Cabrera got his 3,000th hit.

ODD WEEKEND

The game was the opener of a rare two-game weekend series that resulted from the lockout-delayed start to the season. Friday’s scheduled game was moved to a May 31 doubleheader, allowing the Tigers to play a Thursday doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics to make up two April games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: LHP Caleb Thielbar, who leads Minnesota with 40 relief outings, was placed on the 15-day IL with a left hamstring strain, a move retroactive to Tuesday. RHP Yennier Canó was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

Tigers: RHP Will Vest was reinstated from the paternity list and optioned RHP Ángel De Jesus was optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

RHP Sonny Gray (4-3, 3.71) starts for the Twins on Sunday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

