Arqit Selected by Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for 5G Project to Provide Security by Default

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (“DCMS”) to develop a wideband solution for 5G cellular Open RAN platforms. Arqit will help integrate a novel quantum encryption service for a project in partnership with DCMS, which will enable security by default. As a result, communications links will be secure against any network device against future forms of attack, including from a quantum computer.



Funded as part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport and the Future RAN Competition (FRANC), the project, in which Arqit is a partner, aims to democratise radio access networks (RANs) in order to end vendor lock-in and improve flexibility, affordability, and interoperability – all key to the UK Government’s recently-announced plan to see 35 per cent of UK cellular traffic carried over Open RAN architectures by 2030.

The project will see Arqit, working alongside other partners to secure a new wideband solution for 5G cellular Open RAN platforms. Additionally, Arqit will incorporate its QuantumCloud™ platform, which will enable security by design, making the security of 5G unbreakable even by a quantum computer.

Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO, David Williams, added: “We are delighted that Arqit has been chosen as a partner on DCMS’ FRANC project. This project will benefit from Arqit’s globally unique, transformational quantum safe encryption, which will be a major step in securing the wider network and its devices.”

Additional information on the FRANC grant awardees is available on GOV.UK.

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device.

