Arozarena's 2 HRs spoil Rutschman's debut as Rays top O's

  • Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena runs the bases on a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    1/8

    Rays Orioles Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena runs the bases on a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman takes the field for his major league debut, against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    2/8

    Rays Orioles Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman takes the field for his major league debut, against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, talks with pitcher Kyle Bradish after the top of the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    3/8

    Rays Orioles Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, talks with pitcher Kyle Bradish after the top of the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, left, is congratulated by Ji-Man Choi after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. Choi scored on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    4/8

    Rays Orioles Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, left, is congratulated by Ji-Man Choi after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. Choi scored on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman walks to the dugout after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    5/8

    Rays Orioles Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman walks to the dugout after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    6/8

    Rays Orioles Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish walks to the dugout after leaving the baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    7/8

    Rays Orioles Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish walks to the dugout after leaving the baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman heads to first on a walk during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    8/8

    Rays Orioles Baseball

    Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman heads to first on a walk during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena runs the bases on a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman takes the field for his major league debut, against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, talks with pitcher Kyle Bradish after the top of the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, left, is congratulated by Ji-Man Choi after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. Choi scored on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman walks to the dugout after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish walks to the dugout after leaving the baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman heads to first on a walk during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TODD KARPOVICH
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Rays
    Tampa Bay Rays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Adley Rutschman
    American baseball player
  • Randy Arozarena
    Randy Arozarena
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a pair of homers, Jeffrey Springs threw shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays spoiled the debut of Baltimore Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman with a 6-1 victory Saturday night.

The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He batted sixth and had a stand-up triple in the seventh for his first major league hit. Rutschman went 1 for 3 with a strikeout and a walk.

Springs (2-1) made his third start since being elevated from the bullpen. He was dominant and allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

On Friday night, the Rays had a 15-game winning streak against Baltimore snapped, which had been the longest against a single opponent in club history. Tampa Bay is still 22-2 against the Orioles since the start of 2021 and has outscored them 177-84 over that stretch.

Arozarena is batting .413 (38 for 92) with 11 home runs and 25 RBIs in 23 career games against Baltimore. Three of his five career games with multiple homers have come against the Orioles.

Kevin Kiermaier went 3 for 4 with a homer for the Rays, who have won three of four.

Baltimore's Trey Mancini went 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the eighth off Ralph Garza Jr. and has reached base for 15 consecutive games.

Arozarena gave the Rays a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the first off Orioles rookie Kyle Bradish (1-3). He connected again with a solo shot in the fourth over the left-field wall for his fourth homer of the season.

Tampa Bay increased the lead to 5-0 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Ji-Man Choi and a fielder’s choice by Harold Ramirez.

Bradish allowed five runs and five hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.

Kiermaier’s solo shot in the eighth boosted the lead to 6-0. It was his fifth of the year.

GOOD COMPANY

Rutschman joined Matt Wieters and Manny Machado as the only Orioles players to triple for their first major league hit.

MOVES

Orioles: Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Triple-A Norfolk, and optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie and LHP Nick Vespi to the Tides.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Wander Franco is dealing with a right quad injury and was held out of the lineup. He is also dealing with other lower-body injuries. “Every part of both legs is bothering him,” manager Kevin Cash said. ... Yandy Díaz was slow getting up after scoring a run in the sixth and had to leave the game with an undisclosed injury.

Orioles: INF Ryan Mountcastle (left wrist, forearm) was reinstated from the 10-Day IL and was the DH.

UP NEXT​​

Rays: ​​RHP Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.29) is 5-1 with a 2.94 ERA in 11 career starts against Baltimore.

Orioles: RHP Spenser Watkins (0-1, 5.10) is making his fifth career outing against Tampa Bay. He pitched five innings and gave up six runs and seven hits in his last start against Tampa Bay on Aug. 29.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Orioles call up top prospect Adley Rutschman to majors

    The Baltimore Orioles called top prospect Adley Rutschman up to the majors Saturday, paving the way for the 24-year-old catcher to make his big league debut. “I’d say about as excited as I can be right now," Rutschman said. The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball's No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The wind finally relented Friday in the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris never did. From the fairway or the rough, Zalatoris kept hitting the golf ball on the button at Southern Hills and took advantage of gentler conditions late in the afternoon for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile. The weekend will include Tiger Woods in his second straight major, a remarkable achievement in its own right. Playing on a battered right leg from his car crash

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th