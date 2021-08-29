Arozarena HR in 8th, Rays keep pecking away at Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bays Rays continued their dominance over the Baltimore Orioles with a 4-3 victory Saturday night.

The AL East leaders improved to 17-1 against the Orioles this year, including 10 comeback wins. The Rays have beaten Baltimore 11 straight times.

The Rays trailed 3-2 in the eighth before reliever Cole Sulser (3-3) walked Kevin Kiermaier on five pitches and then allowed the two-run shot by Arozarena, who has hit eight of his 17 home runs against Baltimore this season.

The Rays have outscored the Orioles 51-12 in the seventh inning or later, and 38-6 at Camden Yards.

Reliever JT Chargois (4-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Andrew Kittredge picked up his fourth save.

Tampa Bay starter Michael Wacha allowed a leadoff double to Pedro Severino and walked No. 9 hitter Kelvin Gutierrez in the fifth, ending his night. Reliever Adam Conley hit Cedric Mullins to load the bases and a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

The Orioles scored twice more in the sixth when Austin Hays led off with a pinch-hit triple and scored on a double by Severino. Jorge Mateo followed with a run-scoring single for a 3-0 lead.

Left-hander John Means has been one of Baltimore’s most reliable starters. He was dominant before allowing a single to Yandy Diaz and a double to Brandon Lowe that finished him with one out in the seventh.

Dillon Tate entered and allowed an RBI grounder by Austin Meadows and a run-scoring double to Joey Wendle that cut the margin to 3-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: OF Jordan Luplow Luplow (left ankle strain) was reinstated from the IL. “It’s nice to have his bat against left-handed pitching,” manager Kevin Cash said. In a corresponding move, RHP Chris Mazza, ​​who pitched the last three innings for his first save on Friday night, was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Mazza gave up just one run in 6.1 innings over his three appearances.

Orioles: LHP Bruce Zimmermann is still dealing with a sprained ankle injury and could only get one or two starts for the remainder of the season, manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (0-1, 4.26 ERA) says he’s fully healthy after leaving in the second inning with a hip issue in his last start against the Yankees on Sunday. It was Archer’s first appearance in the majors since April 10 after being sidelined with a forearm injury.

Orioles: RHP Spenser Watkins (2-6, 7.07 ERA) has allowed 30 runs and 42 hits over his last six starts — a 7.07 ERA in 25 ⅔ innings.

Todd Karpovich, The Associated Press