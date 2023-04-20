Arowana Token Unveils Visual Rebranding and Mainnet Development Roadmap to Strengthen Global Projects

SEOUL, KOREA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arowana Token, a blockchain-based platform, has unveiled a visual rebranding and announced its mainnet development roadmap as it marks its second anniversary. The Arowana Foundation, which oversees the Arowana Project, aims to expand the Arowana ecosystem and strengthen global projects through this rebranding effort.





The visual rebranding of the Arowana Foundation focuses on expressing its commitment to expanding the Arowana ecosystem, improving the visual identity for global projects, and enhancing the user experience and interface of its in-house platform for user convenience.

The updated token design is aimed at increasing Arowana's scalability through the mainnet and upcoming global projects. The mainnet, a major milestone in the Arowana Project roadmap, is expected to enhance the platform's capabilities and provide new opportunities for growth.

The mainnet is a significant milestone in the Arowana Project roadmap, as it will provide a more robust security system to counteract potential blockchain security threats. By integrating advanced security measures, the mainnet will provide a more robust security system, improving the safety of the platform and preventing security breaches.

"The visual rebranding is aimed at laying a solid foundation for the Arowana project and its future global expansion," said Jong-kap Jung, CEO of the Arowana Foundation. "We will continue to expand and develop the Arowana ecosystem, including existing services and the development of the mainnet. Please stay tuned for our future progress," he added.

The Arowana Foundation's visual rebranding and mainnet development roadmap demonstrate its commitment to innovation and growth in the ever-evolving blockchain landscape.

