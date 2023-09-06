Around two million doctoring their car number plates to evade Ulez cameras

Ulez camera

Up to one in 15 motorists – some two million – are doctoring their number plates to avoid being caught by cameras enforcing ultra-low emission zones (Ulez) and speed limits, a police investigation has found.

Government advisers have warned that controls on the sale of fake plates are so lax that the number of motorists seeking to evade detection are expected to rocket following the expansion of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to police new Ulez areas and 20mph speed limits.

Fake number plates can be bought for as little as £10 from any of the 40,000 largely unregulated sellers while reflective “stealth” tape to make plates invisible to ANPR infrared cameras can be purchased online for just £80.

The problem has been highlighted by a police investigation in June that found 6 per cent of cars had some form of “ANPR-defeating material” on their number plates, according to a report prepared for ministers by Tony Porter, the former surveillance camera commissioner.

‘We are exposing people to criminality’

Mr Porter, also a former assistant chief constable with Greater Manchester Police, said there was “no doubt” the expanded Ulez zone in Greater London and growth of ANPR would see more motorists tempted to fake or doctor their number plates to avoid the emission zone charges, fines for speeding or points on their licence.

“It’s not rocket science. A lot of people will think they don’t want to embark on criminal damage of Ulez cameras but will be tempted to doctor their number plate to save £12 a day. The lack of regulation of the market for plates means we are exposing people to criminality,” he said.

Mr Porter called for a certification system for businesses selling number plates, increased fines for those found guilty of cloning them and the inclusion of security features within the plates themselves to distinguish them from fakes.

In a letter to Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, seen by The Telegraph, he said: “There is a paucity of any credible or effective controls which govern the production, manufacture and supply of materials to construct number plates, nor are there any meaningful security provisions for the number plates themselves.

“The current regime in this country renders the unlawful manufacture and use of number plates and the fitting of number plates which are unreadable to the ANPR system, a relatively easy undertaking with little risk of such an act being detected by the relevant authorities.

“This problem is growing, as is borne out by current police experience.”

Mr Porter pointed to two police investigations – one where an ANPR camera trained on vehicles travelling on two lanes of a carriageway into Gatwick in June this year found 41 – or 6 per cent – of the 683 number plates had been doctored.

A second police exercise found that around 40 per cent of taxi and private hire vehicles had coatings applied to their number plates that made them unreadable to ANPR cameras.

“There is an evident, serious – and wholly unnecessary – vulnerability to the integrity of the national ANPR system which has implications for national security, law enforcement and the public interest related functions which rely on its data,” said Mr Porter.

There are estimated to be just six DVLA enforcement officers to cover the 40,000 outlets selling number plates. It costs just £40 to register as a number plate supplier, and even if registration is withdrawn, a trader can still continue to trade or re-register under a different name.

“It is increasingly common to encounter the sale of number plates to people openly at car fairs for example, or on internet sites, in circumstances where no proof of ownership or identity is required,” said Mr Porter.

Materials to mask car registration numbers are also openly sold online. One, seen by The Telegraph and billed as “stealthplate”, offered to ensure that “your registration number and identity is safe” from the ANPR infrared and imaging capabilities.

It is described as a “self-adhesive” polycarbonate that when placed over the number plate prevents most infrared cameras from imaging a car’s registration.