Around one in five refugees granted Homes for Ukraine visas have arrived in UK

Jemma Crew, PA Social Affairs Correspondent
·3 min read

Around a fifth of Ukrainian refugees who have been issued with visas under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have arrived in the UK, Government figures show.

A total of 86,100 visas had been issued as of Wednesday under the Ukraine Family scheme and the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship scheme, the Government said.

But, as of Monday, just 27,100 Ukrainians had arrived in the UK, according to figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office.

This includes 11,110 people through the sponsorship route – 21.6% of the 51,300 people with visas granted.

Around 16,000 people have arrived under the family scheme – 45.8% of the 34,900 people issued visas.

Overall, less than a third (31.4%) of those granted visas under both schemes have arrived in the UK.

There are multiple cases where families are unable to travel to the UK because not all family members have received their permission to travel letters or visas.

There has also been widespread concern about the length of time it has taken for visas to be issued to refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Government officials believe some people applied for visas so they have the option of coming to the UK but are staying in countries bordering Ukraine so they can return home sooner.

Others may have applied but then changed their minds, deciding to stay where they are or travel elsewhere.

Home Office minister Kevin Foster said suggestions that Ukrainian children are deliberately not being granted visas to prevent their families from travelling to the UK are “absolute nonsense”.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Foster admitted that some individuals in family groups “get a decision shortly after others in their party”, adding: “But that is not a deliberate design or policy.”

Overall, around 117,600 visa applications had been received as of Wednesday, including 42,900 under the family scheme and 74,700 under the sponsorship scheme.

Some 68.7% of visa applications made under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have been granted, while the proportion granted under the family route is 81.4%.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A five-year-old Ukrainian boy, name not given, in Poland who has been waiting for his visa to enter the UK (Family handout/PA)

Debbie Farnfield, from Marlow, Buckinghamshire, has been waiting for visas since late March for the family of five she is sponsoring who are in Poland.

The parents and two of their children were told earlier this month they could travel to Warsaw to collect their permission to travel documents, but had received no information about their five-year-old son’s application.

However, when they arrived at the visa centre on Wednesday they were told they must all wait at least six weeks from when they got their biometrics done, on March 29.

Ms Farnfield, 68, said she feels “distraught” for the family, who are “very despondent”.

She told the PA news agency: “It must seem clear to this family that the Government here do not want them to come and the system for applying is disorganised and unhelpful.

“How much longer must we, and others like us, apologise to these families being kept waiting in very poor conditions?”

Jayne Coppinger and her partner are one of five households in Wysall, a village near Nottingham, sponsoring families under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The couple helped a mother and her two children in Poland apply over a month ago on March 22.

Kataryna, 37, had her visa approved last week, her son, 14, received confirmation of his application on Monday, but her four-year-old daughter is still waiting.

Ms Coppinger said Kataryna, who has osteoarthritis, was admitted to hospital over the weekend after convulsing and passing out, which she believes is partly stress-related.

She said: “The stress level for the whole family, including father/husband back in Kyiv, is off the scale.

“I am feeling utterly helpless and emotionally exhausted, I am so disappointed how our Government are treating people, and to be honest ashamed of being British at the moment, the whole situation is shameful.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Marine Reed back in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. ex-Marine Trevor Reed arrived back in the United States, his spokesperson said on Thursday, after being freed by Russia in a prisoner swap that took place amid the most tense bilateral relations in decades over the war in Ukraine. Reed was released on Wednesday on an airport tarmac in Ankara, Turkey, in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko. The swap was not part of broader diplomatic talks and did not represent an American change in approach on Ukraine, U.S. officials said.

  • DeSantis vs. Disney: Who won Florida's feud?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Western New York State Blanketed by April Snow

    Snowfall blanketed the Buffalo area of New York state on April 27, with the National Weather Service recording nearly an inch and a half of snow. The tally was the “7th greatest snow event for this late in the season,” the service said.This video showing the frigid scene in Hamburg was recorded by Twitter user @HHSbaseball14, who tweeted that “Mother Nature” was “playing a cruel trick.” Credit: @HHSbaseball14 via Storyful

  • Supreme Court wrestles with 'remain in Mexico' policy as immigration erupts as midterm issue

    In nearly two hours of argument, the Supreme Court's conservatives wrestled with how Biden ended the Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy.

  • Kansas wants legal medical marijuana. State senators are standing in the people’s way

    Legalizing cannabis to relieve pain and other symptoms is not a divisive issue. Why is the supposed anti-big government party blocking it in Topeka? | Opinion

  • Premier Inn owner Whitbread warns of cost spikes as it returns to profit

    The business upped its inflation estimates on Thursday.

  • Is Ukraine launching strikes on Russian soil?

    Is Ukraine launching strikes on Russian soil?

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi