How to get around London during the train strikes in May and June

This week sees the return of train strikes in the UK, as rail workers stage further walkouts.

Industrial action which began in May is continuing into early June, impacting several rail operators.

In a span of four days, there are three rail strikes, with Aslef train drivers walking out on Saturday, June 3, the day of the FA Cup final, after eaerlier walkouts on Wednesday, May 31.

Members of the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) union held a strike on Friday, June 2.

The timetable indicates that there may be service interruptions until early Sunday, June 4.

It is advisable for you to double-check your plans before leaving, particularly the first and last trains on strike days and, if applicable, your return trip.

For the most recent information, visit the Live Trains website and Journey Planner, and if you still have questions, get in touch with your local train company.

Which lines will be impacted?

The following lines will be impacted according to the National Rail website.

Avanti West Coast

C2C — June 2 only

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Northern

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)

LNER

London Northwestern Railway

Northern Rail

South Western Railway

Southeastern (Aslef days only)

Southern (including Gatwick Express)

Thameslink

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Railway

Public transport on May 31

Passengers can expect normal services on the London Overground and Heathrow Express.

Buses are a convenient substitute to take into account during Tube and train strikes, and the daily maximum fare for pay-as-you-go bus-only travel is restricted at £4.95. However, expect services to be busy.

For those wanting to avoid packed buses when a train or Tube strike hits, city bikes such as Santander Cycles or Boris Bikes are available across London.

Black Cabs, Uber, and Bolt will also be on hand to help people needing to get to their location.

Eurostar will be running as normal, however, connections to and from the train operator’s main hub at London St Pancras International will be difficult because East Midlands Railway, Southeastern, and Thameslink, which serve the station, will walk out.

Public transport on June 2

Passengers can expect normal services on the London Overground and Heathrow Express.

London buses will continue running as normal but services are expected to be busy the whole day.

If crowded travel isn’t your thing, city bikes such as Santander Cycles or Boris Bikes are available across London.

Alternatively, you can take a Black Cab, Uber, and Bolt to get to your destination.

Eurostar will be running as normal, however, connections to and from the train operator’s main hub at London St Pancras International will be difficult because East Midlands Railway, Southeastern, and Thameslink, which serve the station, will walk out.

Public transport on June 3

The FA Cup Final between Manchester United and Manchester City will be held at Wembley in north-west London on June 3, which falls on the same day as the drivers’ strike.

Tens of thousands of spectators would typically take the train to the game. It will also have an impact on visitors attending the Epsom Derby.

Passengers can expect normal services on the London Overground and Heathrow Express, however, due to the big match these services will be extra busy, therefore, it is advised to seek an alternative method, if possible.

London buses will be running their service as normal across London but expect a busy service, especially around Wembley.

Santander Cycles or Boris Bikes are available across London.

Black Cabs, Uber, and Bolt will be operating as normal and will be handy for those travelling in larger groups.

Eurostar will be running as normal, however, connections to and from the train operator’s main hub at London St Pancras International will be difficult because East Midlands Railway, Southeastern, and Thameslink, which serve the station, will walk out.

For a £54 round trip, National Express is offering direct tickets from Manchester to Wembley Stadium on match day.

What if you have a train ticket booked for one of the strike days?

If the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed, or rescheduled, passengers with Advance, Anytime, or Off-Peak tickets can get their ticket reimbursed without paying a fee.

Train companies will probably provide customers with the option to travel on a variety of days that are not strike days.

Season ticket holders who don't use their tickets can submit a Delay Repay claim for reimbursement for the strike dates.