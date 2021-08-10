Around 30 lakh people vaccinated with both doses of COVID vaccine to travel in local trains: BMC Commissioner

Iqbal Chahal, BMC Commissioner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday said around 30 lakh people vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to travel in the local trains.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the people who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine can avail Mumbai local train services from August 15, and we have around 19 lakh people in Mumbai who have fully vaccinated 56 lakh who are vaccinated with one dose, said BMC Commissioner.

"The local train doesn't only run in BMC are but also in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) areas where around 12 lakh people are there who are fully vaccinated. So, around 30 lakh people will be allowed to travel in the local trains as they are fully vaccinated," he further added.

"After the announcement of the reopening of the local train, we had a meeting with Railways and before that, we had a meeting on last Thursday. We are trying to get the photo passes for the 30 lakh people without any hassle for long lines, the photo passes will have their vaccination certificate and their photo which will help them to avail the local train," He further added.

Chahal further requests citizens of Mumbai to get the vaccine doses, "I request to the citizen of Mumbai that your fully vaccinated certificate is your immunity certificate. In future, if the malls re-open the certificate may be the requirement and until the covid ends you won't be able to travel through the local train if you don't have your vaccine certificate."

"We have a target of getting the people of Mumbai to get fully vaccinated by November 15 to November 30 this year," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that Mumbai local train services will start from August 15 for people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)