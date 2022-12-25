Two still missing after avalanche in Austria on Christmas Day

Some 100 people have been involved in the search of the missing skiiers (APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Rescue workers are searching for two missing people after an avalanche swept across ski trails in western Austria on Christmas Day.

Initially, up to 10 people were feared missing based on a video provided by a witness, but eight of those individuals had been identified and were no longer feared buried, a spokesman of the rescue team said.

About 200 rescue workers were searching the avalanche site near the town of Zuers.

The avalanche occurred at around 3pm on the 2,700-metre-high Trittkopf mountain between Zuers and Lech am Arlberg, and the cascading snow reached as far as nearby ski trails.

The avalanche followed days of snow in the high alpine region and unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Day.

The local mountain rescue service had rated the avalanche danger as “high”. Officials said one person could be recovered quickly.

Searchlights were set up on the snow mass to continue the search after darkness fell, and dogs were being used to try to find the missing.

The search would continue “all night if we have to,” Lech-Zuers tourism director Hermann Fercher said during an interview on ORF Austrian public television.