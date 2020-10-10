Arogyasri hospitals need better medical services, appoint Arogya Mitras: Andhra CM to officials

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the health officials to fill in the requirement of help desk--Arogya Mitras all across the state.

Reddy said that Arogyasri hospitals need better medical services and more focus should be made on appointing Arogya Mitrason the helpdesks of all Arogyasri hospitals.

"Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a unique system of grading hospitals based on how well they tackle the pandemic. Though updated daily, the grading is presently being published every week. The grading system should also be implemented for medical services and facilities in Arogyasri hospitals," Reddy said.

He said that the entire process should be completed within 15 days.

He stated that 6 major standards should be maintained in all hospitals - Infrastructure, doctor and paramedic accessibility, sanitation, standard medications and quality food.

Chief Minister directed that all these six standards must be strictly enforced in Arogyasri hospitals.

"The same standards should be followed in all COVID hospitals too. The helpline number 104 call center should work more efficiently. 'Allocation of beds should take place within half an hour of making the phone call. Medical kits should be available to those who are home isolated," he said.

A total of 5,145 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 7,44,864.

According to the data, the total number of cases includes 47,665 active cases, 6,91,040 recoveries and 6,159 deaths. The state reported 6,110 recoveries from the virus on Friday. (ANI)