Arnya Sabalenka Shared Videos of Konstantin Koltsov Dancing and Laughing with Friends in Post Before His Death

The world No. 2 tennis phenom and the former NHL player went Instagram official in June 2021

Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov died Monday at age 42

His girlfriend Aryna Sabalenka had shared happy moments together in her 2023 year-in-review Instagram reel in December

Koltsov, a former NHL player, is seen kissing Sabalenka in one image, holding a toddler's hand in another, and dancing in many of the shots

Aryna Sabalenka documented a joyful year with her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov less than three months before his death.

In an Instagram reel on Dec. 28, 2023, the world No. 2 tennis star posted a video montage of the year’s highlights, with the 42-year-old Koltsov pictured in many of the memorable moments.

In the year-end wrap up, the former Pittsburgh Penguins player is seen kissing Sabalenka, 25, while the two take in a hockey game, holding a toddler’s hands while walking on a picturesque street, dancing on a boat and helping to train the tennis star.

“Thank you 2023 ! See u soon 2024❤️” the 2024 Australian Open champion wrote in the caption.

Koltsov, who had three sons from a previous marriage, routinely traveled with Sabalenka to tennis tournaments, and was in Miami to support her appearance in the Miami Open, when he died.

On Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Koltsov died by suicide early Monday morning in Bal Harbour, Florida.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” according to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

The statement continued, “The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected.”

The couple first started dating in 2021, and went Instagram official in June of that year.

At the time, Sabalenka shared a photo of Koltsov kissing her cheek.

"It's good when there is someone who is able to understand my madness😅," she wrote in the caption. “But you won't get bored with me, right @koltsov2021 ? 🤣❤️."



