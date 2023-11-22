Arnolfini gallery cancels Palestine film festival

The annual festival gives a platform to showcase Palestinian stories, culture and traditions

An art gallery has cancelled two Palestinian film events amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Arnolfini, Bristol, withdrew its offer to host the festival over concerns it could be "construed as political activity".

Over 1,500 people have signed an open letter, criticising the venue's decision.

The events are still scheduled to take place elsewhere in the city.

'Difficult decision'

Hosted across four venues from 2 to 10 December, Bristol's Palestine Film Festival aims to celebrate Middle Eastern culture by showcasing contemporary film and arts.

A screening of Farha, a coming-of-age film based on a true story, and a live poetry night headlined by rapper and activist Lowkey, were due to take place at the venue on 2 December.

Arnolfini announced on 21 November the "challenging" and "difficult" decision not to host the scheduled events.

Rapper Lowkey was due to perform at the poetry event which has now been moved to Sparks

In a statement released by the venue, festival organisers cited concerns that the performances and discussion panels might "stray into political activity".

Organisers also said they did not have the resources to properly assess risks for the event in light of current tensions.

They add they were "legally obliged" as an arts charity to follow government guidance on remaining apolitical.

"We shared these reasons with the Bristol Palestinian Film Festival. We understand their disappointment," the Arnolfini said in its statement.

"We are pleased that the events are still scheduled to take place elsewhere in the city," they added.

Watershed, their partner venue, will now host the screening of Farha and the poetry event will be held at Sparks.

'Ironic and disappointing'

Arnolfini has faced backlash since its announcement, with 1,574 people so far signing an open letter criticising the decision.

"These events were intended to explore the issue of increasing silencing and censorship of Palestinian and pro-Palestinian voices in the arts," the letter reads.

"We find it particularly ironic and disappointing that Arnolfini has chosen to withdraw from these events, indicating its unwillingness to take a stand against such censorship in arts and culture," it adds.

Alison Sterling, member of the board of trustees for the Palestine Film Festival, said: "We'd prefer not to comment on the decision by Arnolfini at this time, in order to keep the focus on the films, the filmmakers and the people of Palestine, and to deliver a great festival for the people of Bristol."

