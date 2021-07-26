Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shows Off Ripped Body While Riding Horseback Shirtless

Joseph Baena

Giddy-up!

Joseph Baena is showing off his fit physique while becoming one with nature, as he showed off on his Instagram feed over the weekend.

The 23-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger posted an image of himself sitting astride a horse, wearing long pants and brown shoes but no shirt.

"Headed to the Salty Spitoon — want anything?" he joked in the caption.

Baena has been open about training with his famous father, 73, in the recent past, captioning a May selfie of the two at the gym: "You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I'm going to be hurting tomorrow."

Baena has followed in his father's footsteps not only with his focus on fitness but in a screen career, having recently finished filming on his first movie, Bully High.

The young actor shared a photo of himself on the set of the film, in which he plays a student at a private school, back in May.

"Having a great time on set of 'Bully High' Finally know what it's like to be a private school kid 😂," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Baena is also set to appear in the sci-fi movie The Chariot starring John Malkovich and Shane West.

Also in May, Baena, who is the son of The Terminator actor and his former family housekeeper Mildred Baena, announced on Instagram his new career in real estate, a pivot from his previous bodybuilding endeavors that mirrored Schwarzenegger's time in the competitive sport.

Baena said he's "not your average realtor" alongside the Instagram photo he posted of himself in a printed button down and dress pants, holding a leather folder and smiling in front of a luxury home in Los Angeles.

"Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate," he added. "Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties , but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!"

Baena revealed he'll be based in West Los Angeles and Silicon Beach, California, and said if anyone is looking to buy or sell a home to "shoot me a DM."