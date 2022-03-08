Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Logan Paul for hosting ‘slap fighting’ competition

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Arnold Schwarzenegger has thanked YouTube star Logan Paul for “bringing new energy” to his 2022 fitness festival, which saw events including classic body-building and extreme slap fighting.

Following the event the former bodybuilder praised the widespread “passion for fitness” and dubbed fans “ambassadors of our fitness crusade”.

The four-day Arnold Sports Festival, held in Columbus, Ohio, featured a variety of competitions ranging from powerlifting and wrestling, to Scottish Highland games.


Also included on this year’s schedule was a Slap Fighting Championship which was hosted by Schwarzenegger and YouTube star Logan Paul.

The Terminator star thanked Paul for “bringing new energy” to the festival after the three hour competition of “some brutal slaps”.

“It was amazing to see Logan go from attending the expo with his family as a kid to MCing on the main stage in front of thousands of screaming fans,” he said.

He continued: “Thank you to our fans.

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

“It is truly incredible to see how much passion there is for fitness, and without all of you I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“Each of you is an ambassador of our fitness crusade, and seeing all of you back in the expo and in the audience of all of our different sports was a true joy.”

Channelling his cyborg assassin persona he signed off: “Thank you all for coming out, and we will see you in 2023.

“Hasta la vista… baby.”

