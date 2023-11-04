Arnold Schwarzenegger sued by the cyclist he collided with earlier this year

Arnold Schwarzenegger is being sued by the cyclist he collided with earlier this year in West Los Angeles. The cyclist alleges she suffered "permanent injuries." (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is being sued by a cyclist he accidentally hit with his SUV earlier this year.

Joanne Flickinger is alleging that Schwarzenegger's "negligent" driving led to the biking accident that landed her with hefty medical bills, according to the lawsuit, which was reviewed by The Times.

The suit states that on Feb. 5, 2023, Schwarzenegger was driving "with excessive speed and failed to keep a proper lookout" on San Vicente Boulevard when his vehicle struck Flickinger, "causing severe injuries." The suit further alleges that Flickinger's injuries are "permanent."

The cyclist is seeking damages exceeding $25,000 — the exact amount is not yet known — for "past and future pain and suffering, emotional distress; past and future loss of earnings; past and future loss of earning capacity; past and future medical expenses; past and future healthcare expenses; past and future incidental expenses; and past and future household services."

Representatives for Schwarzenegger did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment. Legal representation for Flickinger also did not immediately respond.

TMZ first reported the collision and published photos of Schwarzenegger, 75, sitting in his GMC Yukon. The outlet quoted law enforcement sources as saying the woman made a left turn in front of Schwarzenegger's SUV before he could brake, and he was not driving at an excessive speed.

The woman did complain of pain after the accident and Arnold apparently took Flickinger's bicycle for repairs at a local bike shop, TMZ said.

“No crime was committed,” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told The Times in February. He said the cyclist didn't have life-threatening injuries.

Last year, Schwarzenegger was also involved in a four-vehicle crash at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in Brentwood, an incident that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.