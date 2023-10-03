Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He Once Threw Son Patrick’s Mattress into Pool to Teach Him Lesson

The actor, 76, discussed his strict parenting style with Jimmy Kimmel

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Patrick

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one strict dad!

The actor, 76, revealed the dramatic way he kept his son Patrick, 30, in line as a boy while discussing his parenting style on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

“For the way I grew up, I was lenient. But I think for American standards I was probably strict,” Schwarzenegger, who was on the show to promote his new book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, confessed to Kimmel.

“My son did not make his bed. He had his nanny make the bed, which was not allowed,” Schwarzenegger said, before sharing that he instructed his kids to carry out cleaning duties at home, which included making their own beds, washing their own clothes, and cleaning their bathrooms.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Schwarzenegger spoke on his strict parenting on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

“So, I came in one time and the bed was made so immaculately, that I looked at it and I said, ‘Patrick, did you do that?’ And he said, ‘No, I didn’t,’ ” the actor recalled. “So I grabbed the mattress, opened up the doors, and threw it off the balcony down into the swimming pool!”

“It gives an example. So he had to, kind of, drag it up, the mattress and the pillows — I threw everything out there,” he added.

Schwarzenegger has five children — Katherine, 33, Christina, 32, Patrick and Christopher, 26, shared with ex Maria Shriver, and Joseph, 26, with Mildred Baena. The actor is also granddad to daughter Katherine's kids, Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 16 months.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images The actor threw son Patrick's mattress in the pool after the nanny made his bed

The Terminator star went on to give another example of his strict parenting on the show with one of his daughters.

“My daughter would have this habit of taking her tennis shoes off and putting them right there by the fireplace,” the father-of-five explained. “And I said, ‘I’m not going to go be a servant here. You know where the shoes go, they go into the mud room. Don’t put them here.’ ”

“The third time I said, ‘Okay look, I’ve told you now for three times, I told you I’m going to burn the shoes…so I took the shoes and I put them in the fireplace,” Schwarzenegger said as host Kimmel, 55, laughed along with the audience.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Schwarzenegger shares four children with ex Maria Shriver and has a son

The actor gave one last account of when one of his kids would always leave the lights on. “Look, I grew up where there was a shortage of electricity after the Second World War in Austria, so we had to always turn off the lights,” Schwarzenegger said.

When the actor saw the lights were on in the room he threatened to unscrew a lightbulb next time it happened.

“[My son] laughed his head off and said, ‘There’s seven lightbulbs in this chandelier, this makes no difference to me,' " Schwarzenegger said on the show. "Come stage seven, now it was dark.”

