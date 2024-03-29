Arnold Schwarzenegger Provides Update on Open-Heart Surgery Recovery, Assures ‘FUBAR’ Season 2 Will Film on Schedule

Arnold Schwarzenegger has provided an update to fans after undergoing open-heart surgery, offering some encouragement that he won’t be away from business for too long. The 76-year-old actor and former Governor of California shared a photograph from recovery, including a sight gag about his new pacemaker, depicted as a cartoon-esque time bomb.

“I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with ‘FUBAR’ Season 2. Absolutely not,” Schwarzenegger wrote in a post Thursday afternoon. “I will be ready to film in April and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it.”

More from Variety

Thank you! I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it. pic.twitter.com/zO6aAwLHC6 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 28, 2024

Schwarzenegger first disclosed that he had had a pacemaker installed in an episode of his podcast “Arnold’s Pump Club” on Monday, saying that sharing the news “goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria, where nobody ever talked about medical issues. Everything related to healthcare was kept to yourself.” He explained that the surgery was done to attend to a bicuspid aortic valve, which is a heart defect that Schwarzenegger was born with.

Story continues

The Schwarzenegger-starring action comedy series “FUBAR” debuted its first season on Netflix last May. The streamer was quick to order a renewal the next month, with the star taking the stage at the company’s Tudum event to announce a second season. Schwarzenegger also executive produces the series, alongside creator and showrunner Nick Santora. The series also stars Emma Brunner, Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio and Travis Van Winkle.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.