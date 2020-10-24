Arnold Schwarzenegger tells fans he 'feels fantastic' after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Climate Austrian World Summit on Hahnenkamm Race Weekend on January 23, 2020 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Photo by Martin Rauscher/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reassured fans he “feels fantastic” after undergoing heart surgery.

The action movie legend took to social media to post an image of himself laid up in a hospital bed giving the camera a thumbs up.

In the caption he told fans how he was feeling after having his aortic valve replaced.

Writing on Instagram, Schwarzenegger said: "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"

The post included images of a spry-looking Arnie posing next to some famous local monuments.

Uploaded on Friday (23 October) the post has already received almost two million likes, as well as tens of thousands comments - many wishing the former California governor a speedy recovery.

The well-wishers included the star’s children, with son Patrick warning his dad not to go to the gym.

He wrote: "PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!" He included several heart emojis alongside the tongue-in-cheek warning.

Daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, married to actor Chris Pratt, simply put some heart emojis alongside some praying ones.

Son Joseph Baena responded: "Love you, dad! How are you already hitting a lat spread???"

Schwarzenegger has had a series of issues with his heart which have required attention in the past.

In 2018 he had a new pulmonary valve inserted. He also had open-heart surgery for an aortic valve replacement back in 1997 after doctors spotted a problem - despite the star, then aged 49, not feeling unwell.

He said in a statement released at the time: "Choosing to undergo open-heart surgery when I never felt sick was the hardest decision I've ever made.

"I can now look forward to a long, healthy life with my family."