Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have a “Twins” reunion: 'Can't wait to work together again'

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are seeing double… again.

The two actors had a Twins reunion when Schwarzenegger attended DeVito's Broadway play I Need That , in which he stars with his daughter Lucy DeVito. Schwarzenegger shared a photo with father and daughter on social media Friday, and also used the moment to celebrate his and DeVito's classic 1988 buddy comedy about unlikely fraternal twins who were separated at birth.

"My brother!" Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption. "It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in I Need That. He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute — one of the best plays I've ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can't wait to work together again."

Directed by Ivan Reitman, Twins starred Schwarzenegger and DeVito as genetically engineered siblings who don't meet until adulthood, and go on to discover the truth about their family after an adventurous road trip together. The movie marked Schwarzenegger's first big comedic role and proved to be a box office hit.

Three and a half decades later, it looks like Schwarzenegger, 76, is still eager to work more with DeVito, 79. The two had been attached to a long-gestating Twins sequel titled Triplets (in which the brothers would discover they're actually triplets), but the project was left in doubt when Reitman died in 2022.

Schwarzenegger said earlier this year that Reitman's son, filmmaker Jason Reitman, "stopped the project when his father died." He added, "His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, 'I never liked the idea' and put a hold on it."



Schwarzenegger said he was "developing another movie with Danny" instead, adding, "He's so much fun to work with and so talented."

DeVito and Schwarzenegger also filmed a Twins reunion segment for the White House Correspondents' Dinner earlier this year. Their other shared credits include the films Last Action Hero and Junior, as well as DeVito's animated horror-comedy series Little Demon.

