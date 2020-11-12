Arnold Schwarzenegger criticises ‘patriots’ for low turnout on Veterans Day in LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that he was “upset” to see the poor turnout at the Los Angeles National Cemetery for Veterans Day.

After the 73-year-old returned from the cemetery yesterday (11 November), the actor took to Twitter to express his dismay at how few people were in attendance.

The former California governor said he was “kind of upset” to see “only 20 people walking around”.

Schwarzenegger reiterated his point, stating: “Think about that. Only 20 people for almost 100,000 veterans buried there.”

The Terminator star went on to compare the small audience to Donald Trump’s packed campaign rallies.

We need to have a serious talk about patriotism. pic.twitter.com/RlNJb13Adu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 11, 2020

“But then 20,000 or so go to a political rally where someone promises them to make America great," he said. "But the fact of the matter is that those veterans are the ones that made America great. No one else.”

He continued: “I hope that next year when I go back to that cemetery that I will see the 20,000 that are so patriotic. I hope I see you there.

“I think it’s a discussion that we should have, the definition of patriotism. Let’s talk about it.”

According to ABC News, the low turnout was in part due to pandemic-related restrictions, which saw the Memorial Day Celebration being telecast for the first time ever this year.

Schwarzenegger has been a vocal critic of Trump’s. After the actor took over as host for The Apprentice in 2016, the president mocked him for his season’s low ratings.

When Trump’s own approval numbers took a dive the following year, the Expendables star hit back with his own joke on Twitter, writing: “Oh Donald, the ratings are in and you got swamped.”