Arnold Schwarzenegger Would ‘Of Course’ Run for President If Eligible: ‘It’s a No-Brainer’ to Elect Me

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be back in politics.

The “Terminator” icon revealed during CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” that if eligible, he would run for president. Schwarzenegger was born in Austria and therefore cannot become the President of the United States; the actor did however serve as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

When asked by host Chris Wallace if he would run for president, Schwarzenegger replied, “Absolutely.”

“Well, yes, of course,” Schwarzenegger said. “I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together.”

He continued, “Who is here today that people say OK, he’s not too old or he’s not too this or too that, or is that because it’s now a question about who do you vote against than who do you vote for?”

Schwarzenegger added, “Put me in because it’s, look – it’s a no-brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election. I mean, it’s like me and California. And when I was, you know, running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right-wing or left-wing, but someone that can bring the nation together and doesn’t see the other party as the enemy…There’s just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it’s doable. It’s all doable, or at least it’s just people coming together and say yes, we can do it.”

As for former president Donald Trump’s chances at being reelected post-indictment, Schwarzenegger said, “I’m not worried about it because I don’t think it’s going to happen. But I mean, that’s just my thinking.”

The “Fubar” star has previously criticized Trump, especially following his dig at Schwarzenegger hosting “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” the reality show that in part made Trump a household name.

“I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings,” Schwarzenegger clapped back at the then-President-elect in January 2017.

He added in 2019 after Trump’s repeated harassment, “I think he really — he’s in love with me. That’s the reality of it. With Trump, he wants to be me.”

