Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley share lead after Round 2

English professional Fleetwood and four-time PGA Tour winner Bradley share the top spot as the field heads into moving day.

New players moved into the lead Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

English professional Tommy Fleetwood and four-time PGA Tour winner Keegan Bradley share the top spot as the field heads into moving day. Fleetwood bested his first round score and shot 6-under 66 to tie the second-round low. Bradley, who ended his victory drought with a win at the BMW Championship in September, carded 4-under 68 with the help of six birdies.

The two sit in first place at 9 under.

They aren't alone atop the leaderboard, though. There's a sizable tie for third place (5 under) that includes the likes of Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas, Francesco Molinari and Kevin Kisner.

Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Rafa Cabrera-Bello — the 18-hole leader — round out the top 10 in an eight-way tie for ninth place (4 under).

Some golfers, however, weren't having the best day at the Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Fla.

Phil Mickelson, who was a late addition to the field, didn't make the cut after shooting a 6-over 78. He carded three bogeys and one double bogey and missed the cut after finishing 2 over for the tournament.

"Yeah, I didn't play very well today," Mickelson said after his round, via USA Today. "It's a penalizing course if you don't hit very good shots, and I hit some terrible shots today. That's probably the score I deserved.

"The fairways are tight, the rough is thicker, and I start to steer it and I start to make horrific swings. I haven't hit some of the shots I hit today in a long time."

Rickie Fowler barely made the cut after carding 1-under 71 on the day. He opened his round with three bogeys in the first four holes and a double bogey on the par-5 6th hole. But, he then carded four birdies and pars the rest of the round to finish on the cut line in a tie for 62nd place (1 over).

Fowler's round was highlighted by an eagle hole-out on the par-4 3rd hole.

The third round will start at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.


