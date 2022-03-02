Arnold Palmer Invitational: Long shots we love including Will Zalatoris

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Pamela Maldonado breaks down the PGA's upcoming tournament this weekend from Florida, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Pam gives you a few of her favorite long-shot players she likes for a top-20 finish. Make sure to tune into her videos for her favorites to win the Invitational including Rory McIlroy.

