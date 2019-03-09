Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard: Live scores, results from Round 3

Tiger Woods' 2019 tournament schedule is a little lighter after his abrupt withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to injury.

Woods assured his fans and followers he decided to skip the event because of a neck strain, entirely unrelated to the chronic back issues that nearly ended the 14-time major champion's career, and is hopeful to be ready for the Players Championship next weekend.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational has been an annual staple for Woods, an eight-time champion, held in his home state of Florida at Orlando's Bay Hill Club and Lodge. This year's field is decidedly less interesting in his absence but still includes 2018 winner Rory McIlroy, the odds-on favorite to repeat, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler.

Follow scores from the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational below with our live leaderboard.

Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard, live scores





Click here if you don't see scores or results above.