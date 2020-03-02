Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 odds: Rory McIlroy continues to draw Tiger-like odds

Rory McIlroy has some great course form at Bay Hill. But the way he's being priced by oddsmakers for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, you would think his name is Tiger Woods going for his ninth API win.

Rory boasts a win (2018) and two other top-10s (2017, 2019) in his five appearances at Bay Hill. But one win isn't eight, like Tiger boasts at Arnie's track, so seeing 5-to-1 next to Rory's name is kind of crazy. But we've continued to see that from Rory all season. He was 6-to-1 at the WGC-Mexico, also very Tiger-like, in a world-class field; he was 7 1/2-to-1 at the Genesis Invitational, which was the best field of the year ... and almost certainly a Tiger-like number.

Rory's play has done a lot to elicit these numbers from the oddsmakers. His last five starts are crazy good: a fifth-place in Mexico; a T-5 at the Genesis; T-3 at the Farmers Insurance Open; a win at the WGC-HSBC Champions and a T-3 at the Zozo. Those are Tiger-esque numbers, too, aren't they? Now if he starts winning on a Tiger-like pace, we'll start to see even lower numbers ... which would further cement his status as Tiger-like among oddsmakers.

Consider that just a few months ago, Brooks Koepka was widely considered the best player in the world, not only by his World No. 1 ranking but by his success in the majors. Now his 28-to-1 odds really pale in comparison to Rory at 5-to-1. You'll see some other elite players farther down the board—Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson at 40-to-1; Jason Day and Rickie Fowler at 33-to-1, etc. And even further down, Phil Mickelson, back after his near win at Pebble Beach, is 70-to-1. Do you think they could edge out Rory for a title? The oddsmakers aren't too bullish about it.

Here are the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 complete odds, courtesy of BetMGM:

Rory McIlroy +500

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +1600

Bryson DeChambeau +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Adam Scott +2200

Patrick Reed +2500

Sungjae Im +2500

Brooks Koepka +2800

















Byeong Hun An +3300

Jason Day +3300

Rickie Fowler +3300

Tony Finau +3300

Henrik Stenson +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Marc Leishman +4000

Collin Morikawa +4500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Billy Horschel +5000

Bubba Watson +5000

Lee Westwood +5000

Viktor Hovland +5000

Abraham Ancer +6000

Rafa Cabrera-Bello +6000

Brendan Steele +6600

Kevin Kisner +6600

Max Homa +6600

Phil Mickelson +7000

Charl Schwartzel +8000









































Harris English +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Joaquin Niemann +8000

Kevin Na +8000

Ryan Moore +8000

Scottie Scheffler +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Francesco Molinari +9000

Ian Poulter +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Brian Harman +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Carlos Ortiz +10000

Charles Howell III +10000

J.B. Holmes +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Joel Dahmen +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Scott Piercy +10000

Sebastian Munoz +10000

Vaughn Taylor +10000









































Alex Noren +12500

Brendon Todd +12500

Cameron Champ +12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500

Corey Conners +12500

Danny Willett +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Graeme McDowell +12500

Harold Varner III +12500

Harry Higgs +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Kevin Streelman +12500

Lanto Griffin +12500

Matt Jones +12500

Matt Wallace +12500

Matthew Wolff +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Patrick Rodgers +12500

Rory Sabbatini +12500

Russell Knox +12500

Sung Kang +12500

Talor Gooch +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Adam Long +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Matthew NeSmith +15000

Pat Perez +15000

Beau Hossler +20000

Charley Hoffman +20000

Danny Lee +20000

Dylan Frittelli +20000



































































Jazz Janewattananond +20000

Jimmy Walker +20000

Kevin Chappell +20000

Robby Shelton +20000

Sam Burns +20000

Sam Ryder +20000

Zach Johnson +20000

Doc Redman +22500

Brian Stuard +25000

Chun An Yu +25000

Henrik Norlander +25000

Kevin Tway +25000

Nate Lashley +25000

Stewart Cink +25000

Troy Merritt +25000

Xinjun Zhang +25000

C.T. Pan +30000

Rob Oppenheim +30000

Si Woo Kim +30000

Steve Stricker +30000

Zac Blair +30000

Anirban Lahiri +40000

Brian Gay +40000

Matt Every +40000















































Padraig Harrington +40000

Scott Brown +40000

Hank Lebioda +50000

Jim Herman +50000

Sam Saunders +50000

Scott Harrington +50000

Tyler Duncan +50000

Brandon Matthews +75000

Davis Love III +75000

Vijay Singh +75000

Craig Perry +250000

Robert Gamez +500000























