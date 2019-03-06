Arnold Palmer Invitational 2019: Tee times for Round 1, TV schedule, live stream from Bay Hill

Tiger Woods won't be in the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2019, but the show must go on with other golf stars in the mix. Here is everything to know about the tournament, including how to watch live on TV and stream online, as well as the tee times, purse and past winners.

Those who had hoped Tiger Woods would participate in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational are out of luck.

Woods will miss the tournament — which takes place in his home state of Florida at Orlando's Bay Hill Club and Lodge — due to a neck strain. He made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday, abruptly putting a hamper on what had been a smooth start to Woods' 2019 tournament schedule.

Even without Woods, who has won the event eight times, most recently in 2013, several of the standard big-name golfers will still be playing in the tournament, including defending champion Rory McIlroy, whose last PGA win came at Bay Hill.

Here is everything you need to know about the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including how to watch live on TV and stream online, as well as the tee times, purse and past winners.

Arnold Palmer Invitational TV schedule, live stream

Thursday, March 7

2-6 p.m. ET

Golf Channel/fuboTV

Friday, March 8

2-6 p.m. ET

Golf Channel/fuboTV

Saturday, March 9

12:30-2:30 p.m. ET

Golf Channel/fuboTV

Saturday, March 9

3-6 p.m.

NBC/fuboTV

Sunday, March 10

12:30-2:30 p.m. ET

Golf Channel/fuboTV

Sunday, March 10

3-6 p.m.

NBC/fuboTV

Who else is in the Arnold Palmer Invitational field?

Besides the defending champion McIlroy, who has the best odds to win over the weekend, others in the field include Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler. Honda Classic champion Keith Mitchell is also a part of the field. Those who won't be participating include Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas, who are all in the top 10 of the World Golf Rankings.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 tee times

Here are the Thursday tee times for the five featured groups at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. You can find a full list of tee times here.

Time

Hole

Group

7:43 a.m.

10

Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker

12:33 p.m.

1

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman

7:54 a.m.

10

Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter

12:44 p.m.

1

Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau

12:21 p.m.

1

Aaron Wise, Cameron Champ, Adam Long

Arnold Palmer Invitational purse, winnings

The total purse for the event is $9,100,000, the second-highest total thus far on the PGA calendar, behind only the WGC-Mexico. McIlroy took home $1.6 million when he won last year, so expect the winner's prize to be slightly higher this year.

Arnold Palmer Invitational past winners

Year

Winner

Score

2019

TBD

...

2018

Rory McIlroy

-18

2017

Marc Leishman

-11

2016

Jason Day

-16

2015

Matt Every

-19

2014

Matt Every

-13

2013

Tiger Woods

-13

2012

Tiger Woods

-13

2011

Martin Laird

-8

2010

Ernie Els

-11

2009

Tiger Woods

-5

