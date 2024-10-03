Arne Slot unfazed by record-breaking Liverpool start

Arne Slot insisted he is not interested in celebrating his record-breaking start as Liverpool manager, having become the first Reds boss to win at least eight of their opening nine games.

The eighth win of the Slot era came on Wednesday courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Serie A side Bologna in the Champions League, maintaining his perfect start in the new format of the competition.

Slot's Liverpool have also beaten Ipswich Town, Brentford, Manchester United, AC Milan, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, with a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest the only mark on his otherwise perfect start to life as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

"I don't draw many conclusions from that but it is nice," Slot said of his new record. "So, so many incredible managers have worked here, doing so many special things.

"The only thing is I don't hope the only thing people remember me for in one, two or three years - you never know how long I'll be here - they only say, 'that is the manager who only won eight of his nine games'.

"I'm hoping to do more special things than winning eight out of nine games."

The win over Bologna was perhaps not as comfortable as a 2-0 scoreline might suggest and Slot admitted Liverpool needed to ride their luck at times.

"They worked really hard to keep a clean sheet again today, though we also needed our goalkeeper on a few occasions," he explained.

"We scored two very good goals, especially the second one. It is always difficult to play a team takes that much risk and is constantly on top of you. Overall, a good result, but I wouldn't use the word delighted myself today."