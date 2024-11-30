Arne Slot shuffles his Liverpool pack and keeps dealing winning hands

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is embraced by his manager Arne Slot and Curtis Jones in action. Composite: DeFodi Images/Shutterstock; Avalon/Imago; CameraSport/Getty Images

After 19 matches under Arne Slot, Liverpool have failed to win just twice, drawing and losing once. In the opening four matches, the new head coach made a solitary change to his starting XI, but since then necessary tinkering with and rotating of his squad are yet to throw Liverpool off course.

Sixteen of Liverpool’s players are already in double figures when it comes to appearances in all competitions as Slot manages minutes and ensures everyone is at optimal level to perform. While Pep Guardiola, Slot’s opposite number on Sunday, has needed to chop and change his Manchester City side repeatedly without success, on account of injuries and form, the Dutchman has manipulated his resources to keep the Premier League leaders flying.

Finding a rhythm quickly, aided Slot’s ability to swap players in and out of a system that is working well. Curtis Jones has needed to wait his turn, eventually getting his first start in the seventh match of the season, stepping in seamlessly to become the match-winner against Chelsea. In that match the England international replaced the previously ever-present Alexis Mac Allister, Slot recognising the Argentinian had not been at his best, allowing him a brief pause – and he has come back stronger.

Mac Allister was again left out at Southampton with Real Madrid in mind and the decision was justified. The midfielder came off the bench at St Mary’s to help instigate a comeback victory and scored the opener against the European champions in midweek. Slot keeps a close eye on his South American cohort because of the extra miles they must cover during international breaks.

At Southampton, only Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez began the game. The Colombian Luis Díaz joined Mac Allister off the bench, and both players lasted the full 90 minutes against Real Madrid in a statement victory. It is more important that forward players are rotated with precision, as Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa have spent lengthy periods absent through injury already.

Another key member of the team that helped defeat Carlo Ancelotti’s side was Conor Bradley. His almost impeccable display was made more impressive by the fact he has made only one Premier League start this season. The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation in the final season under Jürgen Klopp and has featured regularly as a substitute but stepped in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Southampton and built momentum to show Real’s Kylian Mbappé why they call him the Castlederg Cafu. The downside in midweek was that he limped off with injury and is likely to miss the visit of Manchester City, although Slot will not be concerned.

It is always a difficult juggling act keeping a talented squad happy. Egos can be damaged when not getting the game time they believe they deserve. Caoimhín Kelleher, for one, is proving a more than capable stand-in, having filled Alisson’s goalkeeping role for most of the campaign. The Brazilian has twice been injured but the Republic of Ireland international, despite clearly seeing his long-term future elsewhere, has come in without any drop in quality. Against Real Madrid, he saved Kylian Mbappé’s penalty in his eighth straight start, and now Slot has something to consider when the Brazilian returns.

Potentially the next in line to turn defensive contributions into a start is Joe Gomez. After Ibrahima Konaté limped off against Madrid, Virgil van Dijk will need a new defensive partner. Gomez has played eight games under Slot, starting twice in the Carabao Cup. Considering Liverpool possess the meanest defence, it is not surprising that Slot has wanted to keep Konaté and Van Dijk at its heart since the former replaced Jarell Quansah at half-time on the opening day of the campaign.

Even amid City’s crisis of confidence, the prospect of coming up against Erling Haaland will be daunting but, given the strength Liverpool have shown as a collective this season, Gomez will not be overly concerned, nor will his teammates. The defender is part of a collective confidence machine that Slot is building.

Five of Liverpool’s past six victories in the league have been earned by a single goal. These are fine margins and the Dutchman knows it. Liverpool are edging the key moments, thanks to the greater tenacity, freshness and positivity. Liverpool are yet to concede a goal in the final 15 minutes of a Premier League match, an indication that they are keeping fresh and are focused when required.

Needless to say, titles are not won on the first day of December but, even with City doing their best impression of the Alan Ball days, this feels like a pivotal match. Liverpool’s close-knit squad have the momentum and, carefully harnessed by Slot, another victory on Sunday could make their bond and drive even stronger for the challenges to come.