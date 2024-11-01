Arne Slot reveals how Liverpool could head towards MAJOR 'problem' over key contracts

Arne Slot reveals how Liverpool could head towards MAJOR 'problem' over key contracts

Arne Slot has revealed when Liverpool's contract situation would become a 'problem' for him.

Currently, neither Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah nor Trent Alexander-Arnold have extended their deals that expire at the end of the season.

Liverpool now face the prospect of their key stars being able to negotiate with clubs from abroad as early as January in just two months time.

The pressure is now on Richard Hughes in order to make sure he ties the Reds' key players into new long-term contracts or face the wrath of the club's supporter base.

Now Slot has opened up about the situation and revealed he currently has no qualms about the ongoing developments.