Arne Slot provides Caoimhin Kelleher update after Liverpool goalkeeper shines against Real Madrid

Arne Slot insists it’s “too early” to discuss next season for Caoimhin Kelleher after the Irish goalkeeper impressed once again for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old has produced a series of excellent performances for the Reds during Alisson Becker’s time out injured in recent years.

And Kelleher saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty as Slot’s side maintained their perfect record in the Champions League to defeat Real Madrid.

Kelleher is determined to play as a No.1 for his club, even if that is away from Anfield and said earlier this season: “I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out.”

The player’s future is further complicated by the Reds signing Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive next summer from Valencia, but Slot remains calm about his back-up goalkeeper’s future.

Kelleher is congratulated by his teammates at Anfield (Action Images via Reuters)

“I'm expecting every player to want to be the No.1, not only the goalkeeper, it's up to the player if they accept their role,” Slot said ahead of the home fixture against Man City.

“He's accepted his role from the start to now, when he plays and even when he didn't, it's too early to think about next season.

“I want every player to want to play every season. It would be wrong if he would have come to me and said, 'I like it that I'm on the bench today', it's normal, it's about the attitude if you don't play.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has his penalty kick saved by Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher (REUTERS)

“That has been outstanding, from Lucho and Macca last Sunday, then they came in really strong, I saw the same with Dominik and Cody, they should have the eagerness to play but if they don't, they have to act in a normal way, and that is what they all do at the moment.”

Alisson is back training but not fully integrated with the first team, meaning Kelleher is due to deputise once again for the vital clash with the champions on Sunday.