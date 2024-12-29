Arne Slot makes big claim about Liverpool performance after West Ham thrashing

Slot believes Liverpool could have scored even more than five (REUTERS)

Arne Slot said his Liverpool side could have scored even more goals than the five they managed in Sunday’s 5-0 win at West Ham.

The Reds found the net three times in the first half and twice in the second en route to a handsome victory at the London Stadium which saw them move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The sizeable victory came just seven days after Liverpool hit six in a thrilling 6-3 win over Tottenham, and the Reds scored more than one goal in seven of their eight games in December.

“There were games where we could have scored many more goals but we didn’t because we missed a few chances,” said Slot.

“Even today, it was 3-0 at half-time but after 10 or 15 minutes we could have scored three easily.”

Liverpool’s five goals came from five difference scorers, and Slot was pleased by what this says about his side’s quality and depth in attacking areas.

“I like to see this, because if you only rely on one player when it comes to goals, that is mostly not really helpful — although it’s also nice to have one that scores a lot,” he said.

“To see the others score goals, threatening the other goal, is pleasing to see.

“It was the way I would like to see us play in an away game. They [opposition fans] don’t need much to cheer for if Liverpool come, because if they get an attack or a corner they are already cheering. You try to kill that momentum as much as you can.”

The Dutchman, 46, added: “The level you can reach in a game always has to do with the team you face. Normally, West Ham doesn’t compete for winning the league, so you always have to take this into account when looking at how happy you are with a performance.

“Away games are always difficult in the Premier League, and here last season I think it was 2-2. To perform the way we did is pleasing to see.”