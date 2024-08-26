Arne Slot’s Liverpool: less heavy metal, more jazz

Luis Díaz (left) and Mohamed Salah both scored at Anfield but this was a less frenetic Liverpool than the Jürgen Klopp version - AFP via Getty Images/Darren Staples

From heavy metal to jazz. Anfield may be morphing from English football’s Castle Donington to a trip to the famous stadium resembling a night out at Ronnie Scott’s.

Here is the immediate synopsis of the difference between Jürgen Klopp and his successor. The last nine years have been predominantly about playing quick-quick-quick-quick. Arne Slot-ball is a bit more quick-slow-slow-quick, the elaborate tempo changes allowing all the freestyling to be directed at the opposition penalty area.

It has been stated only in whispers since the legend departed last summer, but the mid-game reduction of the heart rate is what this side needs to reach the next level.

For balance, it must be said that the most successful Klopp team between 2018-2020 had those qualities too – fully matured during those Champions League and Premier League title-winning seasons when fixtures stopped being so frantic and Liverpool’s midfielders mastered the art of shutting a game down once ahead. It’s pretty much what Manchester City do every time they score – switching rapidly into ‘game over’ mode by starving everyone else of the ball. This is also what has made Arsenal so impressive for the last 12 months.

There is a sense of Liverpool emerging from having spent an era in the fast lane, when the referee’s whistle was like an engine revving as the pedal was pushed down for the famed ‘full throttle football’.

At their best, Liverpool have been the most accomplished team in Europe at retrieving possession, although on the high-octane evenings they were prepared to risk losing it in the hope of sending Mohamed Salah one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

It was thrilling, it was chaotic, and it was occasionally too much for the nerves of spectators left dazed by end-to-end encounters, no matter what the quality of the visitor. Liverpool’s home record was so staggeringly good, the quickening of the pulse made a seat inside the stadium the hottest ticket in town for neutrals and fans alike. Even sides handsomely beaten still left Anfield thinking they had a chance, cursing the brilliance of Alisson Becker, or the ceaseless capacity of Virgil van Dijk to make a goal-saving tackle.

The early signs under Slot are Liverpool are heading towards a semblance of order, the final 10 minutes of the Dutchman’s first competitive Anfield win notable for the numerous passing sequences designed to kill hope of a Brentford comeback. If this is to become the norm, there may be appreciation for more home games fizzling out amid an exhibition of keep-ball.

With some humility, Slot suggested this may have been the progression Klopp was seeking had he committed to leading Liverpool 2.0 to the next level.

“I inherited a team and we tried to keep a lot almost the same and try to adjust maybe one or two things where we think we can win,” said Slot, who had to calm down Trent Alexander-Arnold after the vice-captain showed his discontent at being substituted.

“If Jürgen would have stayed he would have tried to find these one or two things where he could improve the team. But it’s not a surprise this team plays like this, and it shouldn’t be a surprise for you, you saw them playing like this many times this season.”

A period of adjustment will be needed, the occasional sigh of frustration audible when Dominik Szoboszlai refused to attempt a defence-splitting pass to substitute Darwin Núñez, presumably under the instruction to limit the risk-taking when the game is won. Liverpool still created enough chances to have scored twice as many as the two they managed, but the attacking bursts tend to follow more periods of lull.

This could simply be part of the bedding-in period, of course, with players still seeking the fitness levels required to sustain such dominance for 90 minutes. Szoboszlai, especially, never stopped running and could be forgiven for taking the chance to slow the game as often as he did.

There will come a point when these constant comparisons end. Skipper Van Dijk was vocal in calling for them to end sooner rather than later as every touchline mannerism of the new manager was judged against his predecessor.

Perhaps the competitive home debut is the moment where the world finally moves on.

It has made for the perfect start to an era, Liverpool finding varying rhythms to make a seamless transition under their new coach.