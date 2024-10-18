📣 Arne Slot on Liverpool contracts and Chelsea test

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has played a straight bat to questions about contract extensions for three of the Reds key players.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk see their deals come to an end next May with all of them linked to moves away from Anfield.

But ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea at the weekend, Slot has decided not to comment on the specifics.

“What is happening is they were with their national teams, Trent scored a fantastic free-kick,” Slot said.

“Same question, same answer, there will always be talks and it is normal that you asked. If they played badly – not to say s*** this time! – it’s a good thing you ask that if they renew because it says they play well.

“I cannot say anything about it as this time.”

Slot then insisted that his side’s clash with the Blues is his toughest test yet.

“If you look at the table it is [the toughest challenge]. Man Utd is a top club and spent a lot, same fotr Chelsea in this season but they have done really well. League table, they are the toughest [so far] but it is not always about the table, we had some troubles at Wolves too, but it is a challenge, for sure.

“Very important [to be good defensively]. If you want to achieve something we need to be stable defensively, we have done that so far. Now we face even better players.

“Chelsea, like United, have a lot of great players and we have to control that as a team but we also have to create our own chances too. Good thing is we have players who can score. An interesting game on Sunday.”