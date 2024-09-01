Arne Slot issues response to blunt Mohamed Salah comments on Liverpool future

Arne Slot played down Mohamed Salah’s comments over his future Liverpool, insisting he wanted to focus on the Egyptain’s contributions on the pitch.

Salah scored Liverpool’s third goal in a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, having assisted Luis Diaz’s first-half brace, but then suggested after the match it could prove to be his final match at the ground.

The 32-year-old is out of contract next summer and revealed there has been no communication from the club over a new deal, leading him to believe this will be his “last year” as a Liverpool player.

“It's a lot of 'ifs’ but at this moment he’s one of ours and I’m really, really happy with him being one of ours,” Slot said in response.

“He plays really well. I don’t talk about contracts for players, but I can talk for hours about how Mo played today. But are you interested in that?”

Salah has three goals and as many assists already this season, with Liverpool enjoying a perfect start to the Premier League campaign under Arne Slot as domestic action now pauses for the international break.

It was a dominant display at Old Trafford, with the ground swiftly emptying long before the final whistle, and Slot paid tribute to his side for the manner in which they swept aside their rivals.

“I think everything you want to see as a manager you saw in this game,” the Liverpool boss said.

“So, there were difficult moments for us – I think United started really well and we conceded one or two corner kicks in that moment.

“But we fought ourselves through those moments and then we got the disallowed goal but there was no negative reaction at all, we just kept on playing afterwards: scoring free, we could have scored more, two important saves from Ali [Alisson Becker] in the second half.

“So, everything was there and maybe the one that was most important is that the work-rate was incredible by all of them without the ball, and that makes it a very positive day today.”