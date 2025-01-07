Arne Slot hints at Liverpool transfer plans with comment on January window

Arne Slot has said that Liverpool are keeping an eye open for a chance to strengthen in the transfer window and shrugged off the scrutiny on his side by saying that if he spent his time looking at social media, he would have no life.

The Dutchman ignored top scorer Mohamed Salah’s jibe at former Liverpool vice-captain Jamie Carragher to concentrate on his team. Salah posted that Carragher was “obsessed” with him after the pundit’s latest discussion on his contract.

And he confirmed that the Premier League leaders will look for opportunities in the winter window, even as he is content with the squad who have also gone top of the Champions League and reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Slot has excelled with only one addition to his squad in the summer transfer window, in Federico Chiesa, who has often been injured.

But he pointed to the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was loaned back to Valencia for the season, to illustrate that Liverpool often look to the future.

He said: "It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we're very happy with the team and then I told you something different now.

"You always look at the market, this club has always done that. We did that with the goalkeeper we don't even have at the moment.

“If there's a chance in the market then this club always tries to bring that chance in but the team is in a good place.”

Meanwhile, Slot said he is far too busy for the online debate about the club following the 2-2 draw with Manchester United, explaining: “I am not focused on social media post and what is being said about us.

“If you do that as Liverpool manager you have no life as this is one of the biggest clubs in the world and there are always things being said about us.”

Liverpool go to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final with Slot yet to say whether he will pick Alisson or Caoimhin Kelleher, who has helped them win the competition twice before.

He is waiting to see if Dominik Szoboszlai, who missed Sunday’s draw with Manchester United, will be fit to return but thinks the Hungary captain is unlikely to start.