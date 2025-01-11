Arne Slot hails 'special day' for Liverpool as Rio Ngumoha makes senior debut

(Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has described Rio Ngumoha's debut as a "special day" for the club.

The 16-year-old was a surprise starter at Anfield on Saturday as the Reds beat Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the FA Cup third round.

Much is expected of Ngumoha, who arrived from Chelsea in the summer, and Slot was not surprised by the lively debut which followed.

"I think he showed the fans what we have seen when he has trained with us," Slot told BBC Sport.

(Liverpool FC)

"It's always nice for him to show this the first time you play [at Anfield] - getting a win for him means it's a special day."

It was also a day to remember for summer signing Federico Chiesa, who came off the bench at half-time and eventually grabbed his first goal for the club in the final minute after a number of chances went begging.

Slot continued: "Making a debut is special and scoring a first goal is special.

"He has had a hard time in the first half of the season - he hasn't always been training with us because of his match fitness.

"Today was a good step, although don't get carried away as we only played a League Two team."