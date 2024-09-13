🚨 Arne Slot gives update on Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa fitness

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has given an update on the fitness of both Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa.

The Reds host Nottingham Forest this weekend as they look to extend their winning run to four games under their new Dutch coach.

But it looks as if Slot will have to do without both men for the match at Anfield on Saturday.

Speaking about Elliott’s recently fractured foot, the coach said: “With Harvey, a big disappointment for him and for us. We play 7 games in 22 days so a blow for all of us.”

Slot however, was more coy on Chiesa’s attempts to make his first squad since signing for the club in the dying days of the transfer window.

“He (Chiesa) has trained with the team three or four times, so we’ll see, we have over 20 players to choose from.”

Finally Slot responded to questions about Ryan Gravenberch’s resurgence in recent weeks, with the midfielder also starring for the Netherlands in their Nations League clash with Germany in midweek.

“He has been a midfielder all his life but he is playing a bit deeper but it’s not that much of a difference. Ryan came back strong like many others, really fit, played some good games and took his chance but like the others who score goals he benefits from the team and the structure.

“If trust means I play him then I trust him but I trust the ones who aren’t. We’re going to go to train to get them in the best possible way, I believe more in that than the word ‘trust’ but if he believes in how we play that helps as well, of course.”