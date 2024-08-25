Arne Slot explains cold exchange with frustrated Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool win over Brentford

Arne Slot said he understood Trent Alexander-Arnold’s frustration after the England defender showed annoyance after being spoken to by his manager when he had been substituted in Sunday's 2-0 win over Brentford.

Alexander-Arnold started on Sunday as Liverpool won 2-0 at home to the Bees but was replaced by Conor Bradley after 72 minutes.

Slot went and sat next to Alexander-Arnold to explain his thinking, but the right-back was visibly frustrated and rolled his eyes as Slot walked away.

He then failed to raise a smile after the match despite team-mates being in good spirits after securing their first win at Anfield of the new season.

“I understand,” Slot said. “Every player wants to play 90 minutes, but I don’t think the players that were on the bench from the start were really happy with the choice that I made [either].

“Trent came back from the national team where, at the beginning of the tournament, he played quite a lot, and the he didn’t. He had a few weeks off, then came back.

“It’s only his third game and we have to take care of him as well, because we need him for the whole season and not only for the first two games. And the good thing for me is that I have a very good back-up, with Conor [Bradley] as well. We are taking care of Trent. He played a good game, that’s what I saw.”

Asked whether the absent Curtis Jones may return from an unnamed injury in time to face Manchester United next Sunday at Old Trafford, Slot revealed: “It’s going to be close. We have to wait and see.

“It’s always difficult to see how an injury will evolve. I’m quite sure he’s going to try and do everything for next week. It’s not a big injury.”